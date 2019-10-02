Entertainment News
There’s A Lady In The Lions Den!! [VIDEO]

The Rehoming And Rehabilitation Of Unwanted Dogs And Cats During The Christmas Holiday

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

OMG!!! Did you see this video? Why in the world would you be so stupid and go into the Lion exhibit and taunt a male lion? Well, I guess being high as a freaking kite will do it. She posted a video on her instagram HERE of herself smoking weed before jumping in there! WTF!?!?! Seriously!!

Luckily she wasn’t hurt and apparently, according to TMZ, no warrant has been issued for her.

Check this OUT!!

