BTS Responds To Breakup Rumors Amid Vacation

The Voice - Season 16

Source: NBC / Getty

Global K-pop superstars BTS, one of the biggest boy-bands since the Beatles, has cause a swarm of rumors that they broke up.  All seven of them recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and set the record straight.  You can calm down, they were just on a 5-week long vacation!  I mean, we all need a little time away from our jobs, why can’t they take a break too?  Although, I’ve never gotten 5 weeks worth of vacation days.

The boys of BTS are just regular people.  RM said, “I’m just a young man who likes to watch Stranger Things on Netflix and loves to eat and drink beer, but I turn on CNN and BBC and they’re talking about our vacation. It feels like we’re living in a different world.”

Check out their full interview here.

 

