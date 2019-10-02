Joe's Need To Know News
Joe’s Need To Know News 10/02/19

A woman climbed into the lion enclosure at New York’s Bronx Zoo and began taunting the animal.  The woman bypassed the low wooden safety barrier and stepped inside the enclosure. The lion watched the woman as she danced and taunted him. In between the woman and the lion was a moat, so officials say she wasn’t in immediate danger.

The property listing of a home in Michigan has gone viral after the post included several photos of the realtor dressed as the villain from “Scream.” Some of the photos included the realtor raking leaves, preparing to carve a pumpkin in the kitchen and playing with Legos on the living room floor. The homeowners are friends of his and told him to have fun with the listing. Since the photos were posted over the weekend, the realtor has booked several showings. He said his new found fame has inspired him to dress as characters in future postings, but wouldn’t say which ones. 

A catering truck on the tarmac at O’Hare Airport started spinning in circles on Monday, and a passenger in a nearby plane got it on video. There was no driver and the accelerator was stuck. Employees couldn’t get close enough to jump on and stop it. Finally, a worker driving another vehicle rammed into it and that was the end of that. None of the workers were injured.

Joe Pesh , joe's need to know news

