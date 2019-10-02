gossip
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott SPLIT UP?!

Honestly I’m personally refusing to believe this until I see Kris Jenner in action. A source told E! News that “Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.” The two have been together for two years “It’s not a firm split. They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.” The source also spilled that apparently they have been fighting over “ridiculous things” and are living in separate houses.

I truly never thought I’d see the day come.

