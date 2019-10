Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy Sunday and announced that part of that process will result in the closure of nearly 180 stores in the U.S. – 3 of which will potentially be here in Indiana:

Eastland Mall in Evansville, IN Shops At Perry Crossing in Plainfield, IN Clay Terrace in Carmel, IN

See the full list of store closings at CNBC.com

RIP to possibly the end of an era :-(

