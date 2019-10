Source: Splash News(Not a picture from the wedding! HAHA!)

Big conrats to Justin and Hailey! Finally had their big day! Were you invited? I didn’t get my invite. Must have gotten lost in the mail or something! The wedding looked beautiful from what I can tell! Yahoo entertainment has pulled all the pics that are out there, as of right now, and put them in one place! Thanks Yahoo! Which one is your favorite? I really like this one.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: