Birds Of Prey Trailer Is HERE!! [VIDEO]

Margot Robbie

Well I guess we saw this coming. I mean, Harley Quinn and Joker broke up! So, it’s only fitting that she’s gonna jump in and steal some of his thunder by dropping her trailer the same week ‘Joker’ comes out! HAHA!! This also show’s the new actor for Batman, Robert Pattinson. I was shocked that Robert is going to be Batman! How did I miss this news in May? Honestly, I don’t know how I feel about this! Are you a fan? Like Robert as Batman?

Looks pretty good too! Can’t wait to it in theaters!

