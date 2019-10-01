National
Most Popular Halloween Candy By State

Happy Halloween-Portrait of a Mummy

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty

Now that it’s officially October, we can start talking about Halloween!  Before we know it, it’ll be October 31st…the most important day of the year for candy!  What is the MOST popular Halloween candy in Indiana?  Well honestly, I thought us Hoosiers would be a little more fancy than plain M&M’s, but at least we’re not Hot Tamales, right?!

Take a good hard look at the map, and really study it.  Now, give the trick-or-treaters what they really want, Reese’s!

 

Find more stats on Halloween here, at Bid-On-Equipment.

 

