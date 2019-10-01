The Biebs Tie The Knot Again

They said I do again!!!

Justin and Hailey Bieber exchanged vows during a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina. The event took place at the Montage Hotel’s Palmetto Bluff location.

Hailey’s sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were bridesmaids. Her father and actor Stephen Baldwin walked her down the aisle.

Guests say the beautiful couple could not stop smiling.The bride looked stunning in a custom made dress from Vivienne Westwood’s couture collection.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Bieber Xo