The Rock is BACK

Get ready wrestling fans!!! The Rock is coming back to WWE Smackdown!!!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make his first appearance on the weekly show in six years when “Smackdown” debuts Oct. 4th on Fox. He took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying, “There’s no greater title than the people’s champ. And there’s no place like home.”

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

Johnson hasn’t been part of the active WWE roster for years. We are ready to smell what the Rock is Cookin’!!!

See Also:

The Rock Ties The Knot With Long Time Girlfriend Lauren Hashian!

Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From WWE [VIDEO]