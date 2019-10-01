Joe & McKinzie
The Rock is BACK

The Rock

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Get ready wrestling fans!!! The Rock is coming back to WWE Smackdown!!!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make his first appearance on the weekly show in six years when “Smackdown” debuts Oct. 4th on Fox. He took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying,  “There’s no greater title than the people’s champ. And there’s no place like home.”

Johnson hasn’t been part of the active WWE roster for years. We are ready to smell what the Rock is Cookin’!!!

