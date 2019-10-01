Ashley Tisdale Used To Flex on Her Exes …and Then Break Their Hearts in The Most Magical Way Possible

I guess Disney is not the happiest place on Earth if you dated Ashley Tisdale. She spilled on The Late Night Show with James Corden about the awesome benefits she got at all the Disney Parks as a Disney Channel star. She also revealed that she developed an interesting pattern.

“It’s so funny, because I actually would bring guys there that I’d dated to kind of, like, flex a little bit. “I’d be like, ‘I’m Disney royalty,’ and then I’d break up with them after the fireworks. It was always a good story.” HAHAH wait what?!

Hey if I was Disney royalty, can’t say I wouldn’t do the same.

