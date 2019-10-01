Entertainment News
Halsey Confessed Her Love For Crush Years Ago On Twitter and Now They’re Dating

Halsey was simply manifesting her dreams by putting her admiration for Evan Peters out in the universe. Waaaay back in 2012 Halsey tweeted “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…”

The love was still real a year later in 2013 when she also tweeted, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.”

After pictures of the two started floating around of their Six Flags date, US Weekly confirmed the two are indeed dating and have been seeing each other for several weeks now… So does this mean I should tweet “I’m going to marry @ZacEfron.” I don’t know but I guess I’ll give it a try.

