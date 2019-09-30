Entertainment News
Major Artist Collaboration Coming!

My face when I first this news!!

Coldplay screengrab 2

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / GettyOMG!!! Ryan Tedder dropped a bomb over the weekend! According to Yahoo Entertainment …. Are you ready for this…. One Republic, Adele!!! Beyonce!!! and Chris Martin!!! are all on a new One Republic song! Ryan Tedder, lead singer of One Republic, has written for all these artists so I’m sure when said “I have an idea”, they all jumped at the chance. I know I would! HAHA!!! I can be the guy in the back whistling or something! C’mon! put me in Ryan!

 

Update: According to Billboard.com Ryan was apparently joking about the collaboration…or was he? Maybe he just slipped up and is now backtracking!

Playlist
