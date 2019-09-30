This is just crazy money! While Kylie Jenner is the youngest Billionaire, she’s no where close to these crazy billionaires! There’s a few on here that you’ll know but many you won’t. According to Forbes these are the top 5 richest people in the world!! What would you do with this kind of money? I’d like to think I’d still be in the radio business. Probably buy a radio company or something. Maybe one day we’ll find out! HAHA!!

TOP 5 Richest People in the World:

#5 Carlos Slim Helu & family, $64 B

#4 Bernard Arnault & family, $76 B

#3 Warren Buffett, $82.5 B

#2 Bill Gates, $96.5 B

#1 Jeff Bezos & family, $131 B

Check out the top 40 -> Forbes Richest People in the World

