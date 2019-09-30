Entertainment News
Netflix Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Stranger Things

Who’s ready to go back into the Upside Down?  Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season, and I couldn’t be more ready to start binge watching it!  The video teaser released on the official Stranger Things Twitter account is captioned “we’re not in hawkins anymore.”  So does that mean the crew is going to be leaving Indiana?!

There is no word yet on when season 4 will hit Netflix.  It has also been announced that the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, have signed a new multi-year TV and film deal with Netflix.  Can’t wait to see what they create next!

