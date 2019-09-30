Post Malone’s Reaction To Getting Flashed Gets Meme Treatment

Post Malone is a rockstar, so I’m sure this isn’t the first time this has happened while he was on stage performing…I’m talking about a female audience member flashing him. Well, the moment was caught on camera and Posty’s reaction is now getting the meme treatment. Post’s manager, Dre London, posted the moment on his Instagram. See his reaction below, and some fan made memes!

But where is the lie? Power Rangers was so LIT!

My personal favorite…because who doesn’t react like this when you see a dog!

How would you meme this? Hit us in the comments, or tag us in yours!

