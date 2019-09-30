Entertainment News
Post Malone’s Reaction To Getting Flashed Gets Meme Treatment

Post Malone Concert - Indy

Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio One Indy

Post Malone is a rockstar, so I’m sure this isn’t the first time this has happened while he was on stage performing…I’m talking about a female audience member flashing him.  Well, the moment was caught on camera and Posty’s reaction is now getting the meme treatment.  Post’s manager, Dre London, posted the moment on his Instagram.  See his reaction below, and some fan made memes!

 

 

Hmmm. what have i done from PostMalone

But where is the lie?  Power Rangers was so LIT!

When you just… wow from PostMalone

Cool meme template from PostMalone

My personal favorite…because who doesn’t react like this when you see a dog!

How would you meme this?  Hit us in the comments, or tag us in yours!

Flashed , meme , post malone , Posty , reaction

