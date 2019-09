Ricky Martin is about to get a special delivery!!!

He and husband, Jwan Yosef have three children and are expecting a fourth.

Martin was recently honored with the National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy. The couple’s 11-year-old sons were in the audience.

He also gave his 8-month-old daughter, Lucia, who he called “the light of my life.”

They will be adding another child soon to round out their beautiful family soon.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: