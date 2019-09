Hugh Jackman is coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for his first world tour, The Man. The Music. The Show, on Oct. 12th. This is a show you don’t want to miss as Jackman will be performing some of his hit songs from films and broadway shows like The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, and many others.

Listen to Dustin all week at 5:15PM for your chance to grab a pair of tickets!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: