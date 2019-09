Billie Eilish was recently on Jimmy Fallon where she opened up about where she first saw Jimmy Fallon, her upcoming WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR, and how she sprained her ankle. How can you not love Billie after this interview?! Check it out below!

Billie also stuck around to play the hilarious game of “True Confessions” with Jimmy and Colin Quinn.

