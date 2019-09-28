Entertainment News
If “Thingamajig” on The Masked Singer Isn’t Victor Oladipo Then Who Is?

Victor Oladipo confirmed at Pacers Media Day to sources around the city that he is NOT a contestant on The Masked Singer despite all of those rumors you might be hearing.

But fans had almost every reason to believe it could’ve been him with clues like: pace, basketball sneakers, feathery (an Olodipo catch phrase), and of course the NUMBER 4 CANDLE!

Well if it isn’t Oladipo then I have to know who “Thingamajig” really is behind the mask. The Masked Singer airs Wednesday 8/7c on FOX.

