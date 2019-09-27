Entertainment News
Swifties Remix ‘London Boy’ In Appreciation Of Tom Holland

I honestly don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Tom Holland.  Us Swifties know “London Boy,” the bouncy track off Lover, is most likely about Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn…but I am also totally okay with imagining that it’s about Tom Holland.

Fans have done us all a favor and put together some edits of Tom Holland being incredibly adorable over Taylors “London Boy,” and I could literally watch these all day.

Enjoy!

(Also, I would buy a coffee table picture book full of nothing but pictures of Tom Holland with dogs.  Does that exist?)

Listen to “London Boy” below!

