Swifties Remix ‘London Boy’ In Appreciation Of Tom Holland

I honestly don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Tom Holland. Us Swifties know “London Boy,” the bouncy track off Lover, is most likely about Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn…but I am also totally okay with imagining that it’s about Tom Holland.
Fans have done us all a favor and put together some edits of Tom Holland being incredibly adorable over Taylors “London Boy,” and I could literally watch these all day.
Enjoy!
(Also, I would buy a coffee table picture book full of nothing but pictures of Tom Holland with dogs. Does that exist?)
Listen to “London Boy” below!
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: