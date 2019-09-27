Swifties Remix ‘London Boy’ In Appreciation Of Tom Holland

I honestly don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Tom Holland. Us Swifties know “London Boy,” the bouncy track off Lover, is most likely about Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn…but I am also totally okay with imagining that it’s about Tom Holland.

london boy is about tom holland… it’s a conspiracy theory i’m actually interested in — brandon (@celesteswright) August 23, 2019

Is it ok if i pretend that im taylor swift for a day and i wrote london boy for tom holland? No ok. — nicole🐺 (@jnxcon) September 27, 2019

Fans have done us all a favor and put together some edits of Tom Holland being incredibly adorable over Taylors “London Boy,” and I could literally watch these all day.

Enjoy!

(Also, I would buy a coffee table picture book full of nothing but pictures of Tom Holland with dogs. Does that exist?)

london boy was written about and for tom holland only and i don't take any criticismpic.twitter.com/SISaQa1qYx — hana (@louvrepage) September 26, 2019

ignore this if london boy is about tom holland #LoverParty pic.twitter.com/oTNxblOEFJ — spider-man lauren🏹 (@falsesgod) August 30, 2019

Listen to “London Boy” below!

