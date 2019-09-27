Joe & McKinzie
Martha Stewart ain’t no snitch

Snoop Dogg Credits his girl Martha Stewart For Not Snitching– Like Tekashi69

Tekashi69 is currently on trial for racketeering, drug charges and other crimes. In order to reduce his sentence, he’s been naming people he claims are involved in gangs.

Snoop Dogg posted a meme about it on his Instagram deeming him “Lilo & Snitch.”

adding “As we watch Tekashi69 snitch on everybody, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on not one soul during her trial. Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself like the true baddie she is.”

Martha served a little time behind bars in 2004 after lying about some stocks she sold.

These two really are a match made in heaven!

Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

