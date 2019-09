First things got weird when “The Jonas Brothers” unfollowed everyone except Diplo, according to E!. Then it got really weird when pictures of Diplo himself started popping up on their account. See below:

Their latest post reveled the reason for the hack! A COLLAB, OF COURSE! Diplo and the Jo Bros are teaming up for a new song on Diplo’s country album… and it looks like it’s dropping tonight.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: