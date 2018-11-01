Get To Know McKinzie

McKinzie
McKinzie started her radio career on RadioNOW!!!
She grew up in Carmel, Indiana and attended Indiana University where she majored in Broadcast Journalism.
McKinzie is a veteran of the red carpet, covering events such as the Super Bowl, Grammy’s and American Music Awards. She has worked for numerous networks and can be seen in car commercials serving as a spokeswoman.
In addition to her unbridled passion for radio and television, she also loves fashion, fitness, music, traveling, home design, dogs, and everything pop culture! McKinzie is from Indy and has an adorable daughter, Lucy who is the light of her life.
Connect with McKinzie on social media:
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: