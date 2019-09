Samuel L. Jackson will be the first celebrity to voice Amazon’s Alexa. According to Fox 59, for just 99 cents you can have him read you the news, give you weather updates and he’ll even crack a few jokes. Oh, you can even adjust the settings if you don’t mind him throwing in a few cuss words every now and then.

The option isn’t available yet, but when it is, you can check it out here.

