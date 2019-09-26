Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lady Gaga Surprises Fan With Makeup Tutorial

2016 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016 / Getty

Tissue warning!  (Don’t say I didn’t warn you)  Lady Gaga surprised one of her biggest fans, Brandon who is a cosmetology student, with a makeup tutorial.  Brandon had no idea he was about to get a surprise visit from none-other than his role model, Gaga!  He began to read a letter he had written for Gaga, but before he could finish, Gaga surprises him.

Brandon says Gaga’s new makeup line, Haus Laboratories, inspires him.  Check out the moving video below!

I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING!!!

fan , Haus Laboratories , lady gaga , makeover , makeup , surprises

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close