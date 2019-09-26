Lady Gaga Surprises Fan With Makeup Tutorial

Tissue warning! (Don’t say I didn’t warn you) Lady Gaga surprised one of her biggest fans, Brandon who is a cosmetology student, with a makeup tutorial. Brandon had no idea he was about to get a surprise visit from none-other than his role model, Gaga! He began to read a letter he had written for Gaga, but before he could finish, Gaga surprises him.

Brandon says Gaga’s new makeup line, Haus Laboratories, inspires him. Check out the moving video below!

I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING!!!

