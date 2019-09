John Stamos has joined ABC’s ‘Little Mermaid Live’

John Stamos along with Graham Phillips have officially signed on.

Philips will play Prince Eric opposite Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, while Stamos will play Chef Louis.

Watch out Sebastian.

The “Little Mermaid Live!” will air on Tuesday, November 5th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

