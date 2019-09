Did you play the game, Clue as a kid?!

Get ready for the movie!!! Jason Bateman is in early negotiations to direct and star alongside Ryan Reynolds in a film based on the board game.

Reynolds would star in and produce the movie. Bateman would appear in it and direct.

The Hasbro board game was previously made into a film back in the 80’s.

starring Tim Curry and Christopher Lloyd.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: