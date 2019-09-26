AUDIO: Police Arrest Man After He Calls 911 19 Times And Burps Into The Phone

Police in the U.K. started getting phone calls from a man who didn’t say anything, he just kept burping at them. After calling a few times, they decided to release some of the audio to the public. He must have liked the attention because after he saw they did that he called back and did it another 19 times in one day. Police were eventually able to tracked him down and arrested him for it on Tuesday. He’s facing charges for creating a public nuisance.

