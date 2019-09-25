Lewis Capaldi is on Tinder Hooking Up His Matches With Tickets!

So Lewis Capaldi is on Tinder. He’s not looking to date though and he’s also not looking for a casual hookup. But he is looking to HOOK YOU UP. Seriously! According to Billboard, He’s offering one of his matches and a plus one a flight to New York to go to his show in Brooklyn on Oct. 11, part of his worldwide fall headlining tour.

“I’m very excited to have teamed up with the people at Tinder to give two lucky people the chance to fly out to New York to meet your favorite big lovely handsome celebrity (me),” Capaldi says in a press release. “I’m yet to find love & Tinder Gold is the only lifeline I have left before I’m resigned to a lifetime living at home with my mother.”

Honestly same, Lewis.

You don’t have to swipe left a million times before swiping right on the right one… check out his verified Tinder profile here!

