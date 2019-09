Billie Eilish will be making her SNL debut this Saturday for the season premiere. SNL verteran, Woody Harrelson, is set to host. Of course, the big joke is that Eilish is a young first timer on set. Check out the promo video below.

Check out who else is stopping by to host and be musical guests in the next few weeks…Billie, Taylor, AND Camila?!

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: