Lizzo is on FIRE right now. You can’t go anywhere without hearing everyone sing along to “Truth Hurts” like it’s their job. So it’s no surprise that everyone wants to put their own spin on her chart-topping hit.

“Truth Hurts” has now gotten the K-Pop treatment. Popular South Korean boyband AB6IX put their own twist on Lizzo’s hit. Listen below!

A few weeks ago, Lizzo called on DaBaby for an official remix. Which remix is your favorite?

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: