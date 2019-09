The OG cast from Jurassic Park is coming back for Jurassic World 3!!!

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill will all reprise their famous roles.

Plot details for Jurassic World 3 remain under wraps but we do know it opens June 11, 2021.

We say this is Ter-raptor-rific news!!!

