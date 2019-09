A 56 year old Florida woman attacked her 72 year old roommate for eating all the sliced avocados in their home. The victim was sitting on the couch when her roommate yelled at her and threw an avocado across the room. She then hit the woman in the face. When police were called to the home the woman said she was mad her roommate at all the sliced avocados she prepared. She was arrested and charged with battery.

