Some of the “Most Dangerous Songs To Drive To” Are Somewhat Surprising

According to analysis by South China University Of Technology, songs with a fast tempo of 120BPM or higher are more likely to make you drive faster and more reckless as they increase your heart rate. Participants from the studies drove as much as 10mph faster and changed lanes 140 times while listening to rock sounding songs compared to 70 times to those who listened to “lighter” music.

These are the top five most dangerous songs to drive to found by the study:

1. Green Day – ‘American Idiot’

2. Miley Cyrus – ‘Party In The USA’

3. The Killers – ‘Mr Brightside’

4. The Chainsmokers – ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

5. Bruce Springsteen – ‘Born To Run’

The five least dangerous songs to drive to are:

1. Led Zeppelin – ‘Stairway To Heaven’

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Under The Bridge’

3. Drake – ‘God’s Plan’

4. Toto – ‘Africa’

5. Khalid – ‘Location’

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: