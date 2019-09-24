Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour

Halsey is going on tour! She recently announced the first leg of her Manic World Tour. Unfortunately, all the dates are overseas; however, there will be a second installment announced at some point. Keeping my fingers crossed she comes to Indy again! Tour is set to kick off in February. Check out the dates below.
02/06 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink
02/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club
02/09 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
02/13 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
02/15 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
02/17 – Paris, France @ Dome De Paris
02/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
02/22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
02/24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
02/26 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall
02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
02/29 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
03/02 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
03/04 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
03/05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena
03/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
03/08 – London, UK @ The O2
03/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
Halsey has been busy working on her upcoming third album, Manic. Her latest single is called “Graveyard,” listen below.