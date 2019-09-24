Entertainment News
Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Animations' "Teen Titans Go! To The Movies" - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Halsey is going on tour!  She recently announced the first leg of her Manic World Tour.  Unfortunately, all the dates are overseas; however, there will be a second installment announced at some point.  Keeping my fingers crossed she comes to Indy again!  Tour is set to kick off in February.  Check out the dates below.

02/06 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink

02/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club

02/09 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/13 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

02/15 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

02/17 – Paris, France @ Dome De Paris

02/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

02/22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

02/24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

02/26 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall

02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

02/29 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

03/02 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

03/04 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

03/05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

03/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03/08 – London, UK @ The O2

03/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

 

Halsey has been busy working on her upcoming third album, Manic.  Her latest single is called “Graveyard,” listen below.

 

