PICTURES: Jules Adopts Another Dog!

Well, my house got a little more full over the weekend. I adopted another dog! Indy, meet Turk. He’s currently 9 weeks old, and is a Poodle/ Chihuahua mix. So far, he loves his big brother Miles, belly rubs, and all the naps!

Okay…maybe I like napping more than Turk.

If you’re a fan of the show Scrubs, you already know where the name Turk comes from. If not, this clip explains it all.

If you’re looking for a furry companion, come to Yappy Hour at White River State Park. Indy Humane will be on site with adoptable dogs waiting to meet you! Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @RadioTheJules for more of Turk’s adventures.

