WATCH: Disney’s New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer

FROZEN 2 IS COMING! That means, you’ll probably be spared from watching Frozen and hearing “Let it Go” for the 1 millionth time…or, maybe you’ll get stuck watching it on repeat until Frozen 2 comes out November 22nd. Either way, if you have kiddos, you already know the Frozen franchise obsession is about to be in full swing.

I’m not going to sit here and pretend like I didn’t shed a tear when Elsa sang “Let It Go,” so I will definitely be heading to theaters to see this one! Check out the new trailer below.

And if you missed the first trailer that came out this June…

