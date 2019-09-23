The Garbage
Miley is Back on the Market

Miley Cyrus is newly single. She and Kaitlynn Carter have called it quits.

Sources confirm Kaitlyn and Miley have broken up, but they’re still friends and that Miley wants to focus on her career.

31 year-old Carter and Cyrus began their relationship just hours before Cyrus announced her separation from husband, Liam Hemsworth. Carter also had ended her relationship with Brody Jenner weeks before the two went public.

Keep healing girl. Do you.

Xo, McKinzie

