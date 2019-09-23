Your Emmy Awards Recap

The 71st annual Emmy awards went down last night.

It was unique in that there was no official host.

“Fleabag” was named Best Comedy and its creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won for Best Writing for a Comedy and Best Lead Actress in a Comedy.

“Game of Thrones” was voted Best Drama

The Best Direction of a Drama Emmy went to Jason Bateman for “Ozark.” I need to check out this show!

Michelle Williams won for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” won for outstanding reality show.

Halsey performed a little Cyndi Lauper cover while the awkward moment award went to Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner who seemingly got laughed at while on stage.

To be honest, I just watch to see who wears what! The Fashion is everything.

Xo

McKinzie

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: