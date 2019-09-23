The Garbage
HomeThe Garbage

Your Emmy Awards Recap

 

 

The 71st annual Emmy awards went down last night.

It was unique in that there was no official host.

“Fleabag” was named Best Comedy and its creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won for Best Writing for a Comedy and Best Lead Actress in a Comedy.

“Game of Thrones” was voted Best Drama

The Best Direction of a Drama Emmy went to Jason Bateman for “Ozark.”  I need to check out this show!

Michelle Williams won for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” won for outstanding reality show.

Halsey performed a little Cyndi Lauper cover while the awkward moment award went to Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner who seemingly got laughed at while on stage.

To be honest, I just watch to see who wears what!  The Fashion is everything.

Xo

McKinzie

 

 

 

Celeb gossip , Emmys , garbage , gossip

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close