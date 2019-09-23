Police Arrest Man With 43 Turtles Inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Backpack

A Florida man was sentenced to one year of probation after he was caught with 43 turtles inside a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles backpack. The man was pulled over for running a stop sign. He told the police he and his passenger were trying to collect frogs and snakes from a nearby underpass. When the officer asked if there was anything else he should know about, the man handed over the backpack full of turtles and his passenger pulled a live alligator out of her yoga pants. The driver will also have to perform 100 hours of community service and make a $250 donation to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Alert Fund.

Police arrest man with 43 turtles inside of his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Backpack 🐢 #dummyoftheday pic.twitter.com/GQc8rFtzQ8 — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) September 23, 2019

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter |

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: