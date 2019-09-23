Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
Monday Motivation Stories

African American girl selling lemonade

Joe shined light on a very touching story about a girl, her lemonade stand, and a biker crew.

a video of the lemonade stand & all of it’s unique costumers 

McKinzie talked about a daughter that turned something tragic into an awareness to help other people.

Times Square advertising billboards

Liv shared a story about a little 6 year old girl who realized there was something unfair about the little green soldiers she loves to play with & decided to ignite some change.

a video of 6 year-old Vivian & her letter that ignited change

