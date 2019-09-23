VIDEO: Man Drowns After Underwater Proposal To Girlfriend

-Walmart announced that they will stop selling e-cigarettes. According to an internal memo, Walmart will sell the stock they currently have on hand in stores, then discontinue the sale of “electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations.”

-The Storm Area 51 was a total disaster with only 75 people showing up outside the base in Nevada. More than two million claimed they would attend the event on Facebook but just a small crowd gathered on Friday.

-A 5th grader in Washington called his mom to ask what to do, when he noticed his bus driver was drunk and his mom said to call 911.The boy told the operator that the driver ran 3 red lights and that there were still kids on the bus. When police caught up to the bus, the driver had finished two afternoon routes, and the bus was empty. The student had told 911 that “her breath sort of smelled like alcohol,” and officers agreed. The bus driver was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence. The bus driver was also put on administrative leave since the arrest.

-A Louisiana man who proposed to his girlfriend underwater, but he never made it back up to hear her say yes. The man was on vacation in Tanzania with his girlfriend in a cabin with a submerged bedroom, when he made the fatal proposal. In a video, the man swam up to the window with a handwritten note in plastic that read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But Everything I love about you I love more Everyday He shows her the ring, and she can be heard laughing.

-NFL: Colts beat Falcons 27-24 | Texans best The Chargers 27-20.

-The Patriots release wide receiver Antonio Brown after another accusation

-Today is Celebrate Bisexuality Day

