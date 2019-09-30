Check Out The New Features On NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is out now! Year After year this proves to be the best NBA video game of all-time.

BE THE NEXT NBA SUPERSTAR! NBA 2K20’s story mode was executive produced by LeBron James & SpringHill Entertainment, featuring topical storylines, true-to-life basketball characters, and a star-studded cast including Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson. ·

EXPERIENCE THE NBA 2K NEIGHBORHOOD! Explore an open-world environment featuring seasonal changes, limited time events, and tons of exclusive gear for your MyPLAYER! ·

Check out the NBA 2K20 SOUNDTRACK. In collaboration with Steve Stoute and United Masters, this year’s soundtrack features a diverse array of top songs from well-known and up-and-coming artists from across the globe, with new tracks added throughout the year. ·

NBA 2K20 is out now on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and coming soon to Stadia. Rated E for Everyone. Head over to https://nba.2k.com for more details and to purchase your own!

