Gamers, Here Is Your Chance To Win NBA2k20!

NBA 2K20 is out now! You can win your copy all week long with Mallory at 9:15PM! Call 317-239-1009 for your chance to win.

BE THE NEXT NBA SUPERSTAR! NBA 2K20’s story mode was executive produced by LeBron James & SpringHill Entertainment, featuring topical storylines, true-to-life basketball characters, and a star-studded cast including Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson. ·

EXPERIENCE THE NBA 2K NEIGHBORHOOD! Explore an open-world environment featuring seasonal changes, limited time events, and tons of exclusive gear for your MyPLAYER! ·

Check out the NBA 2K20 SOUNDTRACK. In collaboration with Steve Stoute and United Masters, this year’s soundtrack features a diverse array of top songs from well-known and up-and-coming artists from across the globe, with new tracks added throughout the year. ·

NBA 2K20 is out now on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and coming soon to Stadia. Rated E for Everyone.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: