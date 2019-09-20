Jules
Sooo, I’m Adopting…Another Dog!

Dogs truly are man’s best friend…and quite possibly the most adorable creatures ever!  So, my husband twisted my arm into adopting another four-legged companion.  Didn’t take that much convincing, considering I LOVE dogs.

We rescued our first pup, Miles, 4 years ago, and it was the BEST decision ever.  So why not double the fun…or trouble.

Say hello to my new nameless pup!  I need your help!  What should I name this little guy?  Take the poll on Twitter!

If you’re considering getting a dog, there are lots of local rescues and shelters with amazing dogs looking for their forever home.  Find out more at Indy Humane.  Also, if you have a pup, join us each month at White River State Park for Yappy Hour!

