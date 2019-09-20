Sooo, I’m Adopting…Another Dog!

Dogs truly are man’s best friend…and quite possibly the most adorable creatures ever! So, my husband twisted my arm into adopting another four-legged companion. Didn’t take that much convincing, considering I LOVE dogs.

We rescued our first pup, Miles, 4 years ago, and it was the BEST decision ever. So why not double the fun…or trouble.

Say hello to my new nameless pup! I need your help! What should I name this little guy? Take the poll on Twitter!

Does he look like: Turk (if you’re a fan of the show #Scrubs, it’s @donald_faison ‘s character) or Beanie (cause he looks like a beanie baby, and his name is currently Baby Bean) pic.twitter.com/1AkEm1MrPH — RadioNOW (@RadioNOW1009) September 20, 2019

If you’re considering getting a dog, there are lots of local rescues and shelters with amazing dogs looking for their forever home. Find out more at Indy Humane. Also, if you have a pup, join us each month at White River State Park for Yappy Hour!

