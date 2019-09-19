Would You Be Down to Watch All of Stephen King’s Movies… and Get Paid for It!?

DISH is offering to pay somebody $1,300 to watch 13 of Stephen King’s classic horror movies all by Halloween and document the experience. What a coincidence, I love scary movies and I love money! The movies include:

Carrie

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (Original or remake)

The Mist

Pet Sematary

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

But seriously, you would be tracking everything. DISH explained, “We want to know everything about your experience. You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep. We’ll provide a worksheet to help guide you along the way, but you’re not limited to what we give you—feel free to share your thoughts, like a journal, and give us all the frightening deets!”

They’re even hooking you up with a “survival kit” with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, and candy haha! I’m in. Submit your application here!

