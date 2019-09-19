Movies
HomeMovies

Would You Be Down to Watch All of Stephen King’s Movies… and Get Paid for It!?

DISH is offering to pay somebody $1,300 to watch 13 of Stephen King’s classic horror movies all by Halloween and document the experience. What a coincidence, I love scary movies and I love money! The movies include:

  • Carrie
  • Children of the Corn
  • Christine
  • Creepshow
  • Cujo
  • Dreamcatcher
  • It (Original or remake)
  • The Mist
  • Pet Sematary
  • Salem’s Lot
  • The Shining
  • Thinner
  • Misery

But seriously, you would be tracking everything. DISH explained, “We want to know everything about your experience. You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep. We’ll provide a worksheet to help guide you along the way, but you’re not limited to what we give you—feel free to share your thoughts, like a journal, and give us all the frightening deets!”

They’re even hooking you up with a “survival kit” with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, and candy haha! I’m in. Submit your application here!

halloween , netflix and chill , Scary Movies , Stephen King

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close