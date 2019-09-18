Indy
Indianapolis Colts Waive Quarterback Chad Kelly

Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Silas Walker / Getty

According to CBS 4 Indy the Indianapolis Colts have decided to waive quarterback Chad Kelly. The decision came down Wednesday.

Kelly was signed by the Colts in May 2019. Before signing with the Colts, he spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Related: Pat McAfee Drops In To Talk Andrew Luck Retirement

What does this mean for Kelly? He is free to sign with another team if an offer is made. However, if he decides not to sign, the Colts could put him on the practice team.

After former quarterback, Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement from the NFL, the Colts signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to be Jacoby Brissett’s backup.

Related: Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Signs With WWE

