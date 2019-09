For real! This might be the best thing since…we’ll pizza! According to UsWeekly, Pizza Hut and Cheez-its are teaming up to make Cheez-its Pizza! Servong will be 4 huge cheez-its stuff with the Pizza Hut good stuff! You can get them with Cheese or Cheese and Pepperoni. You can get them now at Pizza Hut for about $6.49. YUM!!!!

