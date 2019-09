The Joe & Radio Now Morning Show

-Gas prices are expected to go up .10-.20 cents in the next week

-Mom attacks a woman for not saying excuse me inside of a Target

-The Navy confirms leaked UFO video is real

-New Food Item coming soon from KFC

Who wants to try this new item from @kfc? They are testing fried chicken and glazed donuts #Joesneedtoknownews pic.twitter.com/XtOYqtmYNY — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) September 18, 2019

